Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,041 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $53,249,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 17,112.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,431,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 1,423,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $224,834. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

