Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.