Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,484 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $224.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

