Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.