Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 55,073 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 56.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 77.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 148.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 817,460 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $157,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

