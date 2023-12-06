Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

