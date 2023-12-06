Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 103,548 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,548 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

