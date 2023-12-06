Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 75,634 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,634 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 148,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,091 shares of company stock worth $268,815 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

