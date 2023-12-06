Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,036 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $82,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.