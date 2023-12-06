Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $555,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,668 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

