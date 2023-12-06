Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $567,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.