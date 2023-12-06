Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,345. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

