Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $42,093,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

