Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,681 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,274. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

