Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,639 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.77.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

