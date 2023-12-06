Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.54

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 234458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Several research analysts have commented on GVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

