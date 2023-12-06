Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,970 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 514,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.