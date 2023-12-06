Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.16 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.1589 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

