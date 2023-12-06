Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

HALL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

