Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

HALL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.