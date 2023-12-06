Head to Head Analysis: Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries -1.83% 7.94% 2.59% BrewBilt Manufacturing -588.06% N/A -327.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chart Industries and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Chart Industries presently has a consensus price target of $197.64, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.23, suggesting that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.33 $24.00 million ($1.51) -83.25 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.36 -$7.49 million N/A N/A

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Summary

Chart Industries beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. In addition, it provides highly engineered equipment that is used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen, LNG, biofuels, CO2 Capture, food and beverage, aerospace, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment; and cryogenic components, include vacuum insulated pipes, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

