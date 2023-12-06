Head to Head Analysis: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Caesarstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIBE Industrier AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caesarstone 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Caesarstone has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Caesarstone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caesarstone is more favorable than NIBE Industrier AB (publ).

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Caesarstone -21.99% -9.53% -5.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and Caesarstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.57 0.72 Caesarstone $690.81 million 0.21 -$57.05 million ($3.81) -1.11

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIBE Industrier AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) beats Caesarstone on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and air conditioning, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, PV panels, domestic boilers, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for homes, apartment blocks, hotels, hospitals, and commercial properties. The NIBE Element business area provides various components and solutions for heating and control, which include tubular, aluminum, foil, thick film, PTC, high-power, and ceramic elements, as well as open spirals and tapes, heating cables and jackets, vacuum brazing, heat pump technology, resistors, heat exchangers, temperature sensors, flexible hoses, and control equipment to domestic and household appliances; commercial products and professional kitchens; energy; transport; advanced technology; medicine; and aviation sectors, as well as industrial projects sectors. The NIBE Stoves business area offers free-standing, wood-burning, gas, and electric stoves; heat-retaining products; and chimney systems, as well as accessories. NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Markaryd, Sweden.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for flooring and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

