Head to Head Comparison: Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) versus REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 18.47% 12.71% 11.48% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and REC Silicon ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $1.01 billion 6.83 $223.33 million $3.19 43.84 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. REC Silicon ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.8% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onto Innovation and REC Silicon ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 1 5 0 2.83 REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $124.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats REC Silicon ASA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. Its products are used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

