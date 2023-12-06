Head-To-Head Survey: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) versus Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Medicure has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medicure alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Allakos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $17.74 million 0.69 $1.05 million $0.07 16.71 Allakos N/A N/A -$319.95 million ($1.92) -1.48

Analyst Recommendations

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medicure and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Allakos 1 1 5 0 2.57

Allakos has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 298.50%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than Medicure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Allakos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 4.70% 4.99% 3.63% Allakos N/A -62.29% -49.61%

Summary

Medicure beats Allakos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. It is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of mast cell gastrointestinal disease, chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis; and AK006 to treat allergic and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Allakos Inc. is conducting preclinical studies for AK007, which polarizes tumor-associated myeloid cells and promotes anti-tumor immunity. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.