Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 3.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 1,066,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,093,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 728,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

