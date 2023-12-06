Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 2,197,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 930,007 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,029,000 after buying an additional 899,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 65.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 577,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.