Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

