Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 29th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

