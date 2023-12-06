Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.18.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

