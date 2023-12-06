Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

