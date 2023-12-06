ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.00.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
