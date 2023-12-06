Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,221.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,221 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,221 ($15.42), with a volume of 396377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,251 ($15.80).

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,500.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,665.36. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.90, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In related news, insider Graham Hetherington acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.05) per share, for a total transaction of £35,775 ($45,187.57). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

