InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.19 million.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.26. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. On average, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

