Insider Buying: Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Buys 953,192 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rose purchased 953,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,204.26 ($10,731.30).
Pivotal Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Pivotal Metals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotal Metals
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.