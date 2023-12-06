Insider Buying: Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Buys 953,192 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVTGet Free Report) insider Daniel Rose purchased 953,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,204.26 ($10,731.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Pivotal Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Horden Lake project, located near north of Matagami in northwest Quebec; Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt project covers a combined area of 157.4 square kilometers and located in the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

