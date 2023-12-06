International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

