Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QQQM opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $162.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.