Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:IVPU opened at GBX 157 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £106.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,267.86. Invesco Select UK Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 144.62 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.17.

Get Invesco Select UK Equity alerts:

Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.