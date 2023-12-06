Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 1.1 %
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 157 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £106.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,267.86. Invesco Select UK Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 144.62 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.17.
Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile
