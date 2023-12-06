iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.64

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 253800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after buying an additional 6,727,830 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 224,324 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

