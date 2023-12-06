iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.82

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 372202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $589.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.