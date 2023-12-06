iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 137.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 829,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

