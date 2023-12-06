iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

