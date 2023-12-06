Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 194.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $531.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

