Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,223,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 107.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

