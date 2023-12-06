Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 2.64% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJB opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

