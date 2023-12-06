Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,498 shares of company stock valued at $28,264,663. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

