Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,513 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

