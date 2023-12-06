Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

