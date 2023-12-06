Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,142 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

