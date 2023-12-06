Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,098 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 300.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
