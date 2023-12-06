Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

