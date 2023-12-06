Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 744,850 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

